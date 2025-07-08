BLINK announces 2026 dates, deadline for artists to apply

CINCINNATI — It may feel like a long way away, but Cincinnati's favorite light and art festival will return before you know it.

The leadership team behind BLINK announced Tuesday it will return to the Tri-State Oct. 8-11, 2026. They've also opened their call to artists, inviting those locally, nationally and internationally to submit their installation, mural or projection mapping ideas.

"What makes BLINK so special is the artists who bring it to life each year. We welcome artists from all walks of life — with a variety of ideas and creative visions — to embark with us on a life-changing journey. We are committed to showcasing works from emerging artists who are on the rise in their careers as well as to those who are well established," said Leslie Mooney, executive director of BLINK.

Last year's event spanned more than 30 city blocks through Cincinnati, Covington and Newport. BLINK said artists from 65 countries made more than 900 submissions. In the end, BLINK showcased 37 projection mapping projects, 31 light-based installations and 19 permanent murals.

Check out some of last year's artwork in the video below:

Checking out some of the BLINK 2024 installations

BLINK said 84% of artists who applied in 2024 had never applied before, and 88% of the artists whose work was featured had not shown their work at previous BLINK festivals. BLINK does give artists financial resources, project feedback and production support for their work.

Artists interested in showcasing their work must apply by Oct. 8. To find submission guidelines and application details, click here.