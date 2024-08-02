See the 'GOAT' in Cincinnati: Simone Biles brings Gold Over America Tour to Heritage Bank Center

CINCINNATI — She's widely considered the greatest of all time and now she's bringing her 'GOAT' tour to audiences across the country.

Simone Biles is coming to Heritage Bank Center for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour (shortened, of course, to GOAT) on Saturday, Nov. 2 — just months after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

"From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year," Biles said in a release. "I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour."

She's not the only Olympian fans will find on the tour. With her are fellow "Golden Girls" Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, along with U.S. men's gymnastics team member and bronze medalist Fred Richard. Other performers will likely be announced before the tour begins.

The Gold Over America Tour won't look exactly like what fans might've watched on their TV this Olympics. It will be a concert-like showcase of Biles and company's talents and journeys to the world stage.

After taking a two-year break from gymnastics, Biles returned in 2023 to make history as the mot decorated gymnast — male or female — of all time. Her gold medal in the team final at this year's Olympics broke a tie with Shannon Miller, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history.

Tickets for the Gold Over America Tour's Cincinnati stop are available now on Ticketmaster.