Meet the Cincinnati native whose elaborate wrapping won him 'The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge'

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati native won a reality game show competition focused on elaborate gift wrapping.

Joe Henline calls himself a gift-wrapping expert.

"I love to bring my dramatic flare," Henline said.

Henline said when he was younger he had an obsession with Christmas and wrapping gifts for his family. He actually decorates people's homes for the holiday.

When he saw a casting call for "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" on the streaming platform QVC+, he knew he had to apply.

"I saw it pop up and I said, 'I think I'm one of the best gift wrappers, I have to give it a shot,'" Henline said. "And I auditioned and the rest is history."

Henline and the other contestants went through a multitude of challenges. The hardest one? Embellishing gift bags.

"They really got us on that one — it was very hard," Henline said.

Despite the challenges, Henline ended up winning the entire contest. Now, he has a few tips on how to take your gift-wrapping skills to the next level.

Henline said all you need is some ribbon with wire, loop it a few times and then staple it together. He also recommends trying to make a "gift topper."

"Would you leave the house without accessorizing your outfit?" Henline said. "You can get creative and add ornaments, winter greenery. And one way to do this on a larger scale is starting with a styrofoam block as your base."

Watch Henline's journey for free on the streaming channel QVC+ here.