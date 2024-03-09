Movies filming in the Cincinnati area in 2024: 2 Sylvester Stallone films, 'Superman' receive tax credits

CINCINNATI — It's Oscars weekend! While a couple of Tri-State natives (yes, we are claiming you, Steven Spielberg) are presenting at the 96th annual Academy Awards, the Greater Cincinnati area doesn't have too many ties to this year's nominees.

"Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Ed Guiney shot "Killing of a Sacred Deer" in Cincinnati in 2016. Mark Ruffalo, who is nominated for his role in the Oscar-nominated film, also shot the film "Dark Waters" in the Queen City in 2018.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Robert De Niro also filmed the movie "Wise Guys" in Cincinnati, while the producers of "Past Lives" also made several films in the area — including "Carol," "Goat" and "Mercy."

Cincinnati's film industry is still growing, too. The Ohio Department of Development announced state support of more than $44 million in tax credits for filming TV shows and movies in Ohio — a large chunk of that for the Cincinnati area.

St. Michael Records, Inc., a public Catholic charity that produces movies and series, is filming the movie "The Last of the Big-Time Promoters" and the second season of the show "An Interesting Life" in Southwest Ohio this year.

Also filming in Cincinnati — and getting more than $11 million — is "Genesis," the rumored working title for the upcoming DC Universe movie, "Superman: Legacy." The film will be shot in both Cleveland and Cincinnati, where Union Terminal inspired the comic book's Hall of Justice.

Sylvester Stallone is also filming two movies in the Greater Cincinnati area. "Alarum" and "The Epiphany" received tax credits to film in the state.

WCPO partner Journal-News reported "Alarum," a spy movie, is being filmed throughout Butler County. "The Epiphany" is currently in pre-production.

Also receiving tax credits to film in Cincinnati is "Oscar's Options." IMDb describes the film directed by Cincinnati native Jon D. Wagner as a movie about a series of midlife mishaps that force a writer to abandon his dreams and return home.

The film "Stained Glass" will also be shot in Southwest Ohio. The movie's contact as listed on the state's tax credit database is Karri O'Reilly, a Dayton native who was previously a production manager on "Carol" and co-producer of "Goat."

"The Marshal," a movie that the state's database shows is connected to the Traveling Picture Show Company, will also be filmed in Southwest Ohio. There were no details on the plot or exact filming locations.

Rough House Pictures, the production company co-founded by Danny McBride, will film "Nutcracker's Mustache" in Dayton and Cincinnati.

These are, of course, only the films receiving tax credits for 2024. M. Night Shyamalan received tax credits last year for the film "Trap," which is filming in Cincinnati.