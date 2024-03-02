Sylvester Stallone filming two movies in the Greater Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Sylvester Stallone is filming two of his upcoming movies in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Both "Alarum" and "The Epiphany" were granted multi-million-dollar tax credits by the state of Ohio.

According to IMDb, "Alarum" is in production currently and will be directed by Michael Polish. The plot for the movie is "two rogue spies go off-grid, marry, and come under attack at their remote cabin hideaway by various intel agencies seeking a stolen hard drive."

WCPO partner Journal-News reported that the spy film is being filmed throughout Butler County, including Oxford.

"The Epiphany," which will be directed by Will Eubank, is in pre-production, according to IMDb. The film is about a detective in Philadelphia who's forced to deal with his past while investigating a serial killer.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also posted to social media Friday thanking Stallone for his contributions to Cincinnati's film industry.

"Your choosing Cincinnati as a backdrop not only enhances our economy but also brings inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and fans alike," Pureval wrote. "We are honored to have you here and look forward to seeing you again."

Stallone was also dining at Jeff Ruby's downtown while in Cincinnati. Ruby posted a video of Stallone being gifted a gold boxing glove cake by Ruby's pastry chef Eric Clark.

A better video. My apologies pic.twitter.com/uHVDpfCKdx — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) March 2, 2024

READ MORE:

Will 'Superman: Legacy' film in Cleveland and Cincinnati? Rumors intensify after Ohio releases tax credits

Tri-State drive-in theater announces 2024 opening weekend dates, movies

'I’m still in shock': Middletown’s only movie theater closing