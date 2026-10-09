Usher, Chris Brown concert scheduled for Paycor Stadium canceled

CINCINNATI — The Usher and Chris Brown concert scheduled for later this month at Paycor Stadium has been canceled, according to an email sent by Ticketmaster.

The show, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Cincinnati Bengals, was part of Usher and Brown's "The R&B Tour."

The cancelation comes after the event promoter decided to cancel a select number of tour dates, according to the email.

"Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year's biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew," the email reads.

The email says that the demands of the tour have been "significant" and the adjustments are allowing for it to continue "safely and sustainably."

Neither Usher nor Chris Brown has posted any statements on social media about the cancelations. It's also unclear what other dates of the tour were canceled.

"We sincerely apologize to fans affected by these cancellations and appreciate their understanding," the email reads.

According to Ticketmaster, those who purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment within 14 to 21 days. If tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.