The Real Taco Fest is returning to Cincinnati's Smale Park in May

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and food festivals go hand-in-hand with each other, and the Queen City's first-ever taco festival recently announced its returning this year.

The Real Taco Fest will be back Saturday, May 13 to unite taco lovers far and wide for its second year.

The festival celebrates local businesses, and will have an array of tacos available to indulge in, as well as some additional side items and desserts. Attendees will be able to try tacos from more than a dozen vendors, including Mazunte, Texas Joe, MashRoots, El Taco Veloz and more all at Smale Park.

Ben Howard, the festival's producer, said they believe "the proof was in the pudding last year" regarding the festival, which sold out its entry tickets months in advance.

"Our main goal is to create the ultimate haven for taco connoisseurs in Cincinnati," Howard said. "Where you can be surrounded by a plethora of the best taco options within steps of each other, but also not get bummed out by limited options or long lines."

The festival is also sponsored by Fifty West Brewing Company, and plenty of cold beer, margaritas and more will be available to enjoy with your delectable tacos.

Once inside the festival, attendees can purchase food and drink tickets for $4 — to break it down, one ticket will equal one taco. For those wanting to fully indulge, you can purchase a "Super Taco Pack" ahead of the festival for $40, which grants you 11 food and drink tickets.

Other than the food and drinks, there will also be lawn games, a DJ and access to the park's playground activities for kids. In fact, children 10 and under enter for free to the family-friendly event.

While The Real Taco Fest provides a way to celebrate tacos in Cincinnati, a portion of the festival's proceeds will also benefit its non-profit partner, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention. The Ion Center supports survivors of all identities who have experienced power-based personal violence.

For those wanting to attend the 2023 taco festival, tickets cost $10, and you'll be able to choose between two sessions: Noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited to the festival and are already on sale. Click here to purchase them.

