Dates announced for 2023 Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati 2023 will take over the streets of downtown Cincinnati May 27 through May 29.

The festival, started in 1979, is the nation's longest running culinary arts festival and attracts over 500,000 people each year.

Like the last 44 years, Taste of Cincinnati will feature restaurants and food trucks from all around the Greater Cincinnati region; in 2022, more than 50 vendors signed up to participate, serving hungry patrons taste-sized portions of menu favorites.

Applications for vendors interested in participating in 2023 are being accepted now. In 2022, organizers received a record number of vendor applications, but pared festival participants down to 36 restaurants and 18 food trucks.

When visitors have eaten their fill, they'll be able to grab a seat and listen to live entertainment at any of the multiple stages stationed throughout the festival.

Taste of Cincinnati returned to Cincinnati streets last year, after the festival was forced to cancel two years in a row for the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and food trucks cooked up food options ranging from street tacos and meatball subs to salmon nuggets and frozen cheesecake on a stick.

After it was all said and eaten, many restaurants went home with new titles, having been named "Best of Taste" in categories of appetizer, soup/salad/side, entrée or dessert.

Here are the "Best of Taste" winners from 2022:

Restaurant Gold:

Soup/Salad/Side — YouYu (Hard Rock Casino) — Bulgogi French Fries

Appetizer — Council Oak Steak and Seafood (Hard Rock Casino) — Wagyu Meatball

Entree — Alfio's Buon Cibo — Veal Short Rib Ravioli Creamy Truffle Marsala Sauce

Dessert — Pompilio's Restuarant — Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cannoli

Restaurant Silver:

Soup/Salad/Side — Thai Express — Papaya Salad, Sticky Rich with/without Chicken

Appetizer — Alfio's Buon Cibo — Korean Barbecue Pork Empanada

Entree — Sweets & Meats BBQ — Smoked Pork Rib Tips

Dessert — The Cheesecakery — Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Cupcake

Restaurant Bronze:

Soup/Salad/Side — Herban Vegans — Gumbolaya

Appetizer — Sawasdee Thai Cuisine — Tod Mun

Entree — Sweets & Meats BBQ — BBQ Slider & Side

Dessert — Alfio's Buon Cibo — Chocolate Caramel Tiramisu

Food Truck Gold:

Soup/Salad/Side — Texas Joe Tex Mex — Nopales & Calabaza Vegan or Vegetarian Bowl

Appetizer — Dine-In Hawaiian — Fried Musubi

Entree — Buffalo's Best — Chicken Wings

Dessert — House Cafe and Catering — Cannoli French Toast

Food Truck Silver:

Soup/Salad/Side - House Cafe and Catering — Truffle Mac & Cheese

Appetizer — Wicked Hickory — Smoked Meat Nachos

Entree — Off the Hook — Cod Nibbler

Dessert — SugarSnap! — Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

Food Truck Bronze:

Soup/Salad/Side — Wicked Hickory — Dirty South Shot

Appetizer — Off the Hook — Shrimp Fritters

Entree — MamaBear's Mac — Bruschetta Grilled Cheese

Dessert — Streetpops — Strawberry Rose Cream Streetpop