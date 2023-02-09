Cincinnatians can plan to pour into Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Sept. 14-17

CINCINNATI — Get your lederhosen ready, dust off your best chicken dance, train up your Dashunds and get ready for September 14 through Sept. 17, because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns.

Second and Third Streets will again be filled with thirsty Cincinnatians celebrating the city's German heritage by enjoying delicious beer and and German-style food in a colorful Bavarian-style village setting.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is the largest Oktoberfest celebration this side of the Atlantic Ocean and could be the biggest in the world if there wasn't for that little party Munich throws each year.

Visitors will again be able to enjoy all things German in September, including authentic culinary offerings like Limburger cheese, sauerkraut balls, bratwursts, pickled pigs feet and cream puffs.

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Cincinnati each year for the festival, which also offers plenty of variety in entertainment and beer, as well as food.

In 2022, the event that kicks off Oktoberfest — the Running of Wieners — took place within the main festival, instead of starting things off the day beforehand.

Applications for food vendors interested in participating are being accepted now.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Days & Hours:

Thursday, September 14, 2023 - 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, September 15, 2023 - 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.