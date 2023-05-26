Taste of Cincinnati 2023: What to know, who will be there

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati, the nation's longest-running culinary arts festival, returns to downtown Cincinnati May 27-29.

What started as a one-day festival in Piatt Park in 1979 has now grown into a three-day event filled with more than 70 different food vendors and nearly 40 musical acts. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

When is Taste of Cincinnati?

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. Foodies can enjoy the festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Where is it?

Taste of Cincinnati is expanding a bit this year thanks to its largest food selection yet. The festival will take place along Fifth Street from Main Street to Sentinel.

Google Earth

Does it cost money to attend?

There is no admission fee, but items on each vendor's menu will cost $2-8.

What food will I find?

The long list of food options that will appear at this year's Taste of Cincinnati includes 59 different restaurants and 23 different food trucks. Organizers said there will be more than 300 menu items, from BBQ to donuts. Find a full list of vendors here.

Which vendors do I need to check out?

While there are plenty of options, judges have selected the "best" menu options at this year's festival. The braised short rib creamy truffle gnocchi from Alfio's Buon Cibo was named the best entree, with Chino's Street Food's Vietnamese street tacos and Just Q'in BBQ's pastrami taking home the silver and bronze. See all of the winners here.

What music should I expect to hear?

Hear from local acts like Moonbeau, The Whammies and more at four different locations — the ZYN Stage, Taste of Findlay Market Stage, Food Truck Alley Stage and Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage. The full music lineup can be found here.

READ MORE

'Best of Taste' winners announced ahead of Taste of Cincinnati

PHOTOS: Asian Food Festival 2023 packs Court Street Plaza

Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists