PHOTOS: Asian Food Festival 2023 packs Court Street Plaza
Asian Food Festival 2023, the largest one held yet, drew a crowd to Court Street Plaza with its culinary offerings.
Asian Food Festival 2023, the largest held in its history, drew crowds to Court Street Plaza with culinary offerings and cultural events for Cincinnatians of all ages.Photo by: Felicia Jordan