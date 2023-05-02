Taste of Cincinnati 2023 releases largest list of participators in event history

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati 2023 is going to be a big one.

The event will boast a grand total of 77 different food vendors this year — the largest selection since the event began in 1979, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The event will be held, as usual, over Memorial Day weekend, taking over Fifth Street from May 27 through May 29.

The long list of food options that will appear at this year's Taste of Cincinnati include 59 different restaurants and 23 different food trucks; in all, organizers said there will be more than 300 menu items for Cincinnati foodies to choose from.

"It's amazing that such a longstanding event continues to grow," said Rob Weidle, senior event producer for Taste of Cincinnati, in a press release. "This year, we had the highest number of applications in the event's history — 20% more than the previous year, which at the time was also a record for the event."

In 2022, Taste of Cincinnati unveiled a list of more than 50 food vendors in its first year back, after festivities were canceled in 2021 and 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who can't wait to get their hands and taste buds on some of the offerings this year, a food truck preview event will happen on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza.

Here is a list of all the vendors who will cook up delicious options for this year's Taste of Cincinnati:

Restaurants:



Alfio's Buon Cibo

Better Blend

CHÉ

Chicago Gyros

Chino’s Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Desi Plaza/Desi Bites

Eddie's Southern Style BBQ

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

Gee's Caribbean Style

Izzy's

Just Q'in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa's

Latin House

Lori's Roadhouse

Maya India

Mazunte

McK's BBQ

Mecklenburg Gardens

Oakbrook Bakery

Oliver's Desserts

Pompilio's Restaurant

Sago

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Shanghai On Elm

Soul Secrets

Stone Bowl

Sweets & Meats BBQ Catering

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Melting Pot

The Sloppy Stand

The Surfin Salmon

Tickle Pickle

Tweedles Mini Donuts

Food trucks:

A Lil Taste of Soul

Adena's Beefstroll

Buffalo's Best

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Hometown Swirls

House Cafe & Catering

Indigenous Chef

Just Jerks Ena's Jamaican Grill

Little Trolley Donuts LLC

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine

MamaBear's Mac

Maw Maw's Creole Kitchen

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sugar

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

The Mexican Village

Twisted Greek

Wicked Hickory

Taste of Findlay Market vendors:

As The World Churns

BanaSun

Chacabanas

Chico's Cheese Cakes

Dats Ole School Cookin'

Flavors of the Isle

Honey Child Artisan Pops

Lotus Street Food

Magnificent Morsels

Makers Bakers

MashRoots

Miley Pooh Sweets

Olive Tree Catering

One More Bite

Rangitoto

Southern Grace

The Arepa Place

Wendigo Tea

