Taste of Cincinnati 2023 releases largest list of participators in event history

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati 2023 is going to be a big one.
The event will boast a grand total of 77 different food vendors this year — the largest selection since the event began in 1979, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The event will be held, as usual, over Memorial Day weekend, taking over Fifth Street from May 27 through May 29.
The long list of food options that will appear at this year's Taste of Cincinnati include 59 different restaurants and 23 different food trucks; in all, organizers said there will be more than 300 menu items for Cincinnati foodies to choose from.
"It's amazing that such a longstanding event continues to grow," said Rob Weidle, senior event producer for Taste of Cincinnati, in a press release. "This year, we had the highest number of applications in the event's history — 20% more than the previous year, which at the time was also a record for the event."
In 2022, Taste of Cincinnati unveiled a list of more than 50 food vendors in its first year back, after festivities were canceled in 2021 and 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who can't wait to get their hands and taste buds on some of the offerings this year, a food truck preview event will happen on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza.
Here is a list of all the vendors who will cook up delicious options for this year's Taste of Cincinnati:
Restaurants:
- Alfio's Buon Cibo
- Better Blend
- CHÉ
- Chicago Gyros
- Chino’s Street Food
- Deme Kitchen
- Desi Plaza/Desi Bites
- Eddie's Southern Style BBQ
- El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
- Gee's Caribbean Style
- Izzy's
- Just Q'in BBQ
- Kabobske
- LaRosa's
- Latin House
- Lori's Roadhouse
- Maya India
- Mazunte
- McK's BBQ
- Mecklenburg Gardens
- Oakbrook Bakery
- Oliver's Desserts
- Pompilio's Restaurant
- Sago
- Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
- Shanghai On Elm
- Soul Secrets
- Stone Bowl
- Sweets & Meats BBQ Catering
- Thai Express
- The Cheesecakery
- The Melting Pot
- The Sloppy Stand
- The Surfin Salmon
- Tickle Pickle
- Tweedles Mini Donuts
Food trucks:
- A Lil Taste of Soul
- Adena's Beefstroll
- Buffalo's Best
- Dine-In Hawaiian
- El Chevito
- Hometown Swirls
- House Cafe & Catering
- Indigenous Chef
- Just Jerks Ena's Jamaican Grill
- Little Trolley Donuts LLC
- Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine
- MamaBear's Mac
- Maw Maw's Creole Kitchen
- Off The Hook
- Quite Frankly
- S.E.A. Cuisine
- Streetpops
- Sugar
- SugarSnap! Sweet Treats
- Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery
- The Mexican Village
- Twisted Greek
- Wicked Hickory
Taste of Findlay Market vendors:
- As The World Churns
- BanaSun
- Chacabanas
- Chico's Cheese Cakes
- Dats Ole School Cookin'
- Flavors of the Isle
- Honey Child Artisan Pops
- Lotus Street Food
- Magnificent Morsels
- Makers Bakers
- MashRoots
- Miley Pooh Sweets
- Olive Tree Catering
- One More Bite
- Rangitoto
- Southern Grace
- The Arepa Place
- Wendigo Tea
