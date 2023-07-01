Set times change for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium due to inclement weather

CINCINNATI — The set times for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour have changed due to inclement weather in Saturday night's forecast.

The start time of Swift's show has shifted an hour earlier.

Paycor Stadium will open gates at 4:30 p.m. as scheduled.

Swift's opening acts, Gracie Abrams and MUNA, are set to go on at 6:25 p.m. At this time, it has not been revealed if both opening acts will perform shortened sets or if only one act will perform.

Swift is set to go on at 7 p.m., which is an hour earlier than Night 1.

Swift herself also tweeted about the set time changes.

Hey Cincinnati - Alas we’ve got another weather situation but this just means I get to see you sooner! I’ll be going on an hour early at 7pm - we’ll open doors at 4:30 😆 See you then! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 1, 2023

A spokesperson told WCPO that fans going to the show should be ready and in their seats by the end of Lady Gaga's "Applause" over the speakers because Swift will begin her set immediately afterward.

These changes come as possibly severe weather is set to hit the Tri-State area Saturday evening. The models have a chance for storms around 9 p.m. and then a strong line moving through almost the same time as the concert finishes.

