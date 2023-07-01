Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

Set times change for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium due to inclement weather

Sweet post from ‘Swiftie Dad’ thanking Taylor Swift fans goes viral
Copyright AP Photo/George Walker IV
<a href="">AP Photo/George Walker IV</a>
Sweet post from ‘Swiftie Dad’ thanking Taylor Swift fans goes viral
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 16:51:59-04

CINCINNATI — The set times for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour have changed due to inclement weather in Saturday night's forecast.

The start time of Swift's show has shifted an hour earlier.

Paycor Stadium will open gates at 4:30 p.m. as scheduled.

Swift's opening acts, Gracie Abrams and MUNA, are set to go on at 6:25 p.m. At this time, it has not been revealed if both opening acts will perform shortened sets or if only one act will perform.

Swift is set to go on at 7 p.m., which is an hour earlier than Night 1.

Swift herself also tweeted about the set time changes.

A spokesperson told WCPO that fans going to the show should be ready and in their seats by the end of Lady Gaga's "Applause" over the speakers because Swift will begin her set immediately afterward.

These changes come as possibly severe weather is set to hit the Tri-State area Saturday evening. The models have a chance for storms around 9 p.m. and then a strong line moving through almost the same time as the concert finishes.

READ MORE:
'I have been rhinestoning every night': Fans in Cincinnati go all out with Eras Tour outfits
What were Taylor Swift's surprise songs for Night 1 in Cincinnati?
Plans to curb traffic congestion tested before Taylor Swift concerts

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.