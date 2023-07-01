Watch Now
Showers and storms for your Saturday

Potential for a few storms to be severe
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 04:21:21-04

Today's forecast will bring rounds of showers and storms. Early this morning we've already had a severe thunderstorm and several strong storms push through the area.

Saturday Noon

We should see hit or miss chances throughout the first half of day.

It looks like we get a decent break during the afternoon but will still have a chance for a scattered shower or two.

Saturday afternoon

But the strongest storms of the day will be focused late this evening. Potentially impacting the 2nd half of the Taylor Swift Concert. Damaging winds, large hall and isolated tornadoes are possible. Today we are again in the "slight risk" area for severe weather per the SPC.

As of this morning** the models have the line moving through almost the same time as the concert finishes. Could be a messy situation for Swifties so please be weather aware.

Midnight storms

Off and on storm chances will continue on Sunday and the risk for severe weather is once again there. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Basically, it's a weekend to stay weather aware and check the radar often. This is a very active pattern we are in and many of the storms will have frequent lightning strikes.

SATURDAY
Rounds of showers and storms possible
Severe weather possible
High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT
Scattered rain chance
Isolated storms-severe chance
Low: 69

SUNDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Severe chance
High: 86

