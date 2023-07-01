What were Taylor Swift's surprise songs for Night 1 in Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift brought out a bit of a deep cut for fans during Night 1 of her two Cincinnati concerts.

A popular part of the pop superstar's Eras Tour has been her surprise songs. Swift sings two songs — one on the guitar and one on the piano — in addition to her usual setlist. Once she sings it (unless she messes it up or feels she can do it better), the song will not be sung again on tour.

Swift sang "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" from her 2006 debut album as her first surprise song of the night. When she moved to the piano, she sang the title track from her album "Evermore."

While it did not happen Friday night, fans were hoping for a surprise guest to go along with Swift's surprise songs. Cincinnati native Aaron Dessner works frequently with the "Lover" singer, producing and co-writing songs on her albums "Folklore," "Evermore," "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," "Red (Taylor's Version) and "Midnights (3am Edition)."

Thankfully, Swifties still have one more day to see if their "Wildest Dreams" come true and they get an appearance from Dessner or his band The National.

We'll update you on the Night 2 surprise songs once they're sung at Paycor Stadium.

READ MORE

MUNA and Gracie Abrams: These are the openers at Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts

'I have been rhinestoning every night': Fans in Cincinnati go all out with Eras Tour outfits

Meet the 18-year-old behind the 'Taygate' at Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts