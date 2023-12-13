Taste of Belgium opens new location by University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium has opened a new location near the University of Cincinnati.

Taste of Belgium held the official opening for its new bistro located at the corner of West McMillan Street and W Clifton Avenue in the CUF neighborhood.

The Taste of Belgium location marks the return of the Cincinnati-based chain to the area after its Short Vine location permanently closed down in May 2022. That location temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened with adjustments in September 2020 before its permanent closure.

The new location, which Taste of Belgium deems its Uptown bistro, will be serving two new menu items exclusive to that restaurant. The Uptown bistro will have the "Not a Burrito," which has chorizo, Taste of Belgium's breakfast potatoes and eggs wrapped in a sweet crepe with jalapeno crema and pico de gallo. The restaurant will also offer an updated take on the Prince Edward Island Mussels, which is chorizo mussels sauteed in white wine, garlic, onion and tomatoes with chorizo, cilantro and lime served with frites.

The location marks Taste of Belgium's 10th restaurant in the area. Other locations include Findlay Market, Crestview Hills, The Greene in Beavercreek, Liberty Township, Mason, Kenwood, Rookwood, The Banks and Over-the-Rhine.

Taste of Belgium was founded in 2007 by Jean-Francois Flechet and began as a small waffle stand at Findlay Market. The restaurant chain's menu blends Belgian-inspired food with a mix of American fusion dishes. The restaurant also has one of the largest selections of Belgian beers in the region.

In Septemmber 2023, Flechet received the title of Honorary Knight of the Brewer's Paddle, which is the centuries-old association of Belgian brewers. Flechet received the recognition in part due to his promotion of Belgian beer through his restaurants.