Taste of Belgium's restaurateur awarded with Honorary Knighthood in Brussels

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium's founder and owner was recognized this past week in his native country of Brussels.

Jean-Francois Flechet received the prestigious title of Honorary Knight of the Brewer's Paddle, which is the centuries-old association of Belgian brewers.

Flechet, who was born and raised in Belgium before moving to the U.S. for his PhD, was given the honor due to his "outstanding contributions to the Belgian brewing world, particularly in promoting the rich heritage of Belgian beer and culture through his restaurants."

Multiple people from Taste of Belgium's team were there to witness Flechet's knighting ceremony.

"Receiving this honor is a humbling and incredibly meaningful experience," Flechet said. "It's a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire Taste of Belgium team, as well as a celebration of the unique brewing treasures that Belgium has to offer."

Flechet's knighthood is also a testament to the historical significance of Belgian beer and his restaurant's impact in sharing it. In fact, Taste of Belgium restaurants are some of the only restaurants in the U.S. where Belgian beer can be found.

All of Taste of Belgium's locations have between 24 and 54 draft beers that focus on Belgian offerings, which can range from light witbiers to robust Trappist and lambics.

Taste of Belgium began in 2007 as a waffle stand at Findlay Market before its first restaurant opened in 2011. Over the course of more than a decade, the company has grown into eight different locations and 700 employees.

