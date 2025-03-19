Shake Shack announces opening date for second Tri-State location

CINCINNATI — Another Shake Shack location is coming to the Tri-State, and fans won't have to wait long.

The fast-food company announced Wednesday that its upcoming location in Clifton is set to open on Wednesday, March 26.

To celebrate its grand opening, the "first wave" of customers will receive Shake Shack tote bags, the company said. The company also said it will donate $1 from each purchase from its grand opening to Freestore Foodbank.

The Clifton restaurant is located at 249 Calhoun Street next to several other food options, including Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, DiBella's Subs, Currito, Bibibop and more. The Shake Shack is inside the former location of Keystone Bar & Grill.

The new Shake Shack marks the second location for the company, which first founded in New York City in 2004, in Greater Cincinnati. In total, there are 8 other Shake Shack locations in Ohio, including the Liberty Township restaurant that opened in December 2023. The are also Shake Shacks in the Indianapolis and Lexington areas.

The Clifton Shake Shack will only offer its burgers, sandwiches, fries, milkshakes and more through "in-Shack" dining, and it will not have a drive-thru like the Liberty Township location.

The Clifton restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.