Shake Shack to open its first Cincinnati area location this fall

CINCINNATI — A brand new fast food restaurant is expanding to the Greater Cincinnati area this fall.

Shake Shack is set to open its first Cincinnati-area location this fall at Liberty Center. The restaurant's exact opening date has not been announced.

The Shake Shack will open at 7669 Blake Street near Cabela's and The Cheesecake Factory just outside Liberty Center's entrance.

It will have a drive thru and both indoor and outdoor seating options.

"We are thrilled to bring our first Shake Shack to the Cincinnati area in Liberty Center Township," said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. "We are excited to welcome the community to this opening to enjoy our quality ingredients, exciting menu, warm hospitality, and the added convenience of Ohio's second drive thru Shack!"

While this is the first Shack in the Cincinnati area, the new location is Shake Shack's ninth Ohio location overall. There are four in the Cleveland area and four more in the Columbus area.

There are also Shake Shacks in the Indianapolis and Lexington areas.

Shake Shack, which was founded in 2004 in New York City, is known for its versions of the American classics, like burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade and more. The restaurant also serves beer and other adult beverages.

Outside of Shake Shack, other restaurants in Liberty Center include Agave & Rye, Brio Italian Grille, Kona Grill, Pies & Pints, Taste of Belgium and more.