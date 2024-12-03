Over-the-Rhine's Wildweed named one of Esquire's 'Best New Restaurants' in 2024

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is once again getting national acclaim.

Wildweed, which is located at the corner of Walnut Street and E 13th Street, has been named among Esquire's "The Best New Restaurants in America, 2024."

Wildweed opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant at the end of July 2024, but the restaurant began in 2019 as a food pop-up at Oakley Wines under the moniker Sunday Sauce. Over the years, the restaurant's menu — fitted with a variety of hand-formed pastas — evolved under the leadership of founders David and Lydia Jackman.

The restaurant now offers a seasonally-driven menu in its dining room and a 12-seat chef's counter, showcasing a daily menu of a dozen or so dishes centered on seven ingredients.

According to Esquire, Wildweed "represents a soaring ode to a region whose culinary virtues have been overlooked for too long."

"In a heartland that can feel as though it has been overtaken by corporate chains, the Jackmans have spent six years promoting an alternative vision of midwestern cuisine," Esquire's Joshua David Stein wrote.

David Jackman said they're grateful to represent the community.

"Any opportunity we have to shine a spotlight on the community that welcomed us so openly is an honor," David Jackman said in a statement.

Wildweed also posted to social media to celebrate the honor.

"An even bigger thank you to every single person on our team that does their part to make this restaurant greater than the sum of its parts," the post continues. "We couldn't imagine a more supportive community to be a part of."

Esquire's honor comes after Wildweed received praise earlier this year from Bon Appetit. In June, the food magazine named Wildweed among its"8 Must-Visit New Restaurants to Try This Summer."

