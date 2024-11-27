Oakley Kitchen Food Hall announces permanent closure, last day for remaining restaurants

Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is set to close its doors permanently.

The food hall, which opened in 2021 and is located at 3715 Madison Road, announced Tuesday that its remaining restaurants will shut down operations Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to the food hall's website, there are only two remaining vendors: Yat Ka Mein and Herban Vegans.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved with the Food Hall and the wonderful restaurants that have called it home over the years," said Daniel McCarthy, with Oakley Kitchen. "Many restaurants and chefs across our region started their business at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall and we are grateful to each of them for enriching our community."

Several past tenants graduated out of their food hall stalls and now have brick-and-mortar restaurants. Jeffrey Harris, who ran the New Orleans-inspired Jimmy Lou's Kitchen, went on to open Over-the-Rhine's Nolia, a 2023 James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in America. Downtown Cincinnati's Onolicious, which serves Hawaiian cuisine, also first started in Oakley Kitchen Food Hall.

Oakley Kitchen has its food hall on its first floor, with an event space on the second floor above. Oakley Kitchen said the event space is set to stay open and will continue to host private events, weddings and more. The event space will also have several upgrades made to it, but Oakley Kitchen didn't specify the exact upgrades.

