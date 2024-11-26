Braxton Brewing opening new Union location in space shared with Graeter's and Dewey's

UNION, Ky. — Just around the corner and a few blocks up from the garage in which the brewery was born, Braxton's new Union, Ky. location will open its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The brewery announced it's inviting the community to check out the new space during a grand opening celebration on Wednesday; the new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the grand opening event will run from 4 p.m. until it closes.

The space won't just be occupied by the Braxton Taproom, however — the property will house a trifecta of Tri-State favorites.

Alongside the brewery, Graeters and Dewey's Pizza will also move in, centered around a green space and beer garden, according to a press release from Braxton.

"This is truly a full-circle moment for us," said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton, in a press release. "Opening this brewery so close to where we grew up is a testament to our commitment to Northern Kentucky. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Dewey's and Graeter's to create a place where families can come together and build memories so close to where our family did for years."

Rouse said the new location is less than 100 yards from the garage near Braxton Road in which they brewed their first beers.

The development was announced in Union Mayor Larry Solomon's State of the Union announcement in June of 2022, but at that time it was only known that a food retailer would join Graeter's and Braxton.

Per the mayor's release, Richard Graeter purchased the land — which is near Kroger and Wings and Rings in Union — and is selling half of it to Braxton. Solomon said then that, despite Braxton's Union roots, the development was almost built in Indianapolis instead.

"For over 150 years, Graeter's has been proud to serve families across the Midwest," said Richard Graeter, CEO of Graeter's Ice Cream. "This collaboration allows us to continue that tradition in a new and exciting way. We're looking forward to sharing this space with the community and providing a place where families can create sweet memories."

Braxton and Graeter's are not strangers to collaborating with one another: The companies have teamed up for multiple seasonal beer concoctions, including a key lime pie-flavored ale and a black raspberry chip milk stout.

The addition of Dewey's provides a dining option for those already treating themselves to the Taproom, beer garden or a little ice cream.