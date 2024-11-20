6 Cincinnati restaurants named to OpenTable's Top 100 restaurants of 2024

CINCINNATI — Several Cincinnati restaurants have been nationally recognized by OpenTable.

The Queen City had six restaurants make OpenTable's "2024's Top 100 Restaurants" list, which was announced Tuesday.

The lucky restaurants from Cincinnati that made the list are Alfio's Buon Cibo, BOCA, Sotto, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Pepp & Dolores.

OpenTable said the list is "created by diners, for diners."

"Some lists are decided by critics, but not OpenTable’s Top 100—this one is driven by diners," OpenTable said about its list.

Alfio's Buon Cibo, located in Hyde Park Square, serves Argentine-Italian cuisine. The family-owned restaurant offers "classic Italian and Argentine dishes, as well as some modern takes on traditional favorites that are sure to please any palate," according to its website.

In response to the honor, the restaurant posted to social media, saying "We’re beyond excited and incredibly proud of our amazing team who’ve made this possible. Thank you to our guests for making every meal, every moment, and every celebration unforgettable."

BOCA and Sotto, which are located next door to each other in downtown Cincinnati, are both owned by the BOCA Restaurant Group. The restaurant group posted to social media, thanking their team and guests.

"This honor reflects the passion and dedication of our teams—and, of course, the support of our amazing guests," the restaurant wrote on social media.

Jeff Ruby is a name synonymous with Cincinnati, and both his downtown steakhouse and The Precinct, located in Columbia-Tusculum, have been mainstays in the city for years.

After they were named to OpenTable's list, the restaurant posted their thanks on social media, saying they were honored to be a part of the list.

Pepp & Dolores, an Italian restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, aptly responded to OpenTable's honor with "Mamma Mia, we made it!"

"Thank you for choosing us, sticking with us, and finding your way back to our dining room time and time again," Pepp & Dolores wrote on social media. "We can’t wait to make even more memories together in the years to come."