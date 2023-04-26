Over-the-Rhine's Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint permanently closes without explanation

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine bar and burger restaurant has closed its doors without explanation.

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, located at 1207 Main Street near The Hub, has permanently closed, according to the location's website.

Under the hours section of the website, it reads, "Permanently closed April 23, 2023. Thanks for the memories!!!!"

The bar and restaurant's Facebook and Google listings also say that Jack Brown's is permanently closed.

The bar hasn't announced its closure on social media, and it's currently unclear exactly why Jack Brown's closed its doors. It's also unclear if or when employees were made aware of the closure.

The bar had posted on Instagram as recent as April 22 showcasing its burger of the day.

Jack Brown's opened in OTR in February 2021. The OTR location marked the Virginia-based burger franchise's first Midwest location, and today, the company has 17 open locations. The company's location page also shows that the burger franchise is opening three new locations — two in Alabama and one in Tennessee.

The closest Jack Brown's location to the Tri-State now is in Lexington, Kentucky.

The original Jack Brown's opened in 2009 and the franchise became popular for its selection of craft beers, various burgers and fried Oreos. The bar also hosted regular programming for guests, including trivia Tuesdays. Most recently, the bar held a March Madness-inspired "Beer Madness" competition.

