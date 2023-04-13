Star Wars-themed pop-up bar in Over-the-Rhine invites guests into a galaxy far, far away

CINCINNATI — Hopefully a bit less violent than its Mos Eisley counterpart, a new cantina has opened in Cincinnati.

The Galactic Cantina, a Star Wars-themed pop-up bar, opened Thursday in Over-the-Rhine. Owned by Gorilla Cinema and hidden behind the Cosmic Gorilla comic shop at Findlay Market, the bar is the perfect spot for bounty hunters to hang out after finishing a job.

"I don't think you have to be a fan of Star Wars or sci-fi to come and enjoy the space, enjoy the bar and enjoy the cocktails," owner Jacob Trevino said.

Trevino wanted Galactic Cantina to tell a story for guests, with the walls showcasing droid parts, star maps, legends of the galaxy and more.

Among the libations are cocktails like the Flying Solo and Rowdy Rancor. There are also two frozen items available: Blue Milk, one of the galaxy's most iconic drinks, and Sith Cocoa. Trevino said they wanted to make drinks that are both exotic and familiar to guests.

The majority of the cantina's drinks are fueled by fruit-forward flavors, bright colors, vapor and even bubbles.

Galactic Cantina also has plenty of non-alcoholic options. Bounty hunters under 21 can also sip on Windu Punch or other mocktails with their adult counterparts before 9 p.m.

Before entering a galaxy far, far away, the space was home to a bar in the wizarding world. Pennifold's Pub offered Cincinnatians a chance to test out new potions and see the quidditch wall of fame.

Trevino said the company had done many fantasy-themed ventures but had never stepped into the realm of sci-fi.

"For us, it was a chance to step outside and do something really interesting," Trevino said. "And with the bounty hunters theme, it really is something unique."

Trevino said those interested in the cantina should stay tuned for trivia nights and other special programming — especially with May 4 on the way.

Galactic Cantina is open Wednesday through Monday, and reservations are not needed to enjoy the pop-up experience — "bounty hunters don't make reservations."

The bars' hours are:



Monday — 4-10 p.m.

Tuesday — CLOSED

Wednesday — 4-10 p.m.

Thursday — 4-10 p.m.

Friday — 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday — Noon to 8 p.m.

