Jack Brown's delivers simply delicious concept in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — General Manager Tyler Ottwein said it it is easy to explain the concept behind Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint.

"What we do here is super simple. All we do is burgers, fries and beer," he said.

The Virginia-based burger franchise opened its first Midwest location on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine in February.

"The first Jack Brown's was opened in Harrisonburg, Virginia," Ottwein said. "They started with a little bar. It's about 10-foot wide."

The original Jack Brown's opened in 2009 and became popular for its menu of beers, burgers and fried Oreos.

Ottwein said Jack Brown has maintained that simple food and drink concept in new locations in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.

There are nine burger's on the burger joint's Over-the-Rhine menu -- including the "Knock Knock Burger" made with wagyu beef, knockwurst sausage, fried garlic, red onions and white cheddar cheese.

The bar also features five drafts and about 105 bottle and canned craft beers.

"We don't do liquor," Ottwein said. "We don't do any wine. We like to support, you know, a lot of the Cincinnati local breweries."

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week. For more information visit www.jackbrownsjoint.com.