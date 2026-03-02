Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CFD: College Hill house fire leaves one displaced, cause under investigation

CINCINNATI — A fire in College Hill has left one person displaced Sunday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the 1100 block of N. Lynnebrook Drive at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered heavy smoke and upgraded to a full one-alarm response.

Crews confirmed that the home was vacant and extinguished the fire.

Smoke detectors were present but not sounding at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the home's resident who was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

