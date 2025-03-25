Over-the-Rhine restaurant Nicola's to relocate to downtown after 30 years

CINCINNATI — A decades-old Over-the-Rhine restaurant announced that it is relocating.

Nicola's, which has been located at 1420 Sycamore Street for 30 years, posted on social media Monday that it will be relocated to downtown Cincinnati.

"After nearly 30 unforgettable years in our beloved space, we're excited to share that Nicola's will be moving to a new home at 127 West 4th Street in 2026," the post reads.

After the move, Nicola's will be located directly next to cocktail bar The Harth Room.

Nicola's first opened in 1996 by owners Nicola and Maureen Pietoso. Their son, Christian Pietoso, now runs the restaurant, as well as Via Vite at Fountain Square and Forno Osteria & Bar in Hyde Park.

"This next chapter is a chance to evolve while honoring the rich history that has made Nicola's so special to so many," the restaurant wrote on social media.

The restaurant's menu has a wide array of contemporary Italian food, including bread service, various salads and entrees, such as eggplant Parmesan, grilled octopus, baked oysters, braised pork belly and more. Nicola's also offers a Chef's Grand Tasting, where guests can enjoy a crafted five-course meal from the restaurant's corporate chef Adam Reed.

Outside of its food menu, Nicola's has an expansive wine list with more than 100 options, cocktails and more.

The restaurant did not say exactly when in 2026 it would make the shift to its new location, or when the OTR spot would stop service.

"There's still plenty of time to enjoy Nicola's as you know it — so come raise a glass, share a meal and celebrate all the memories made and those still to come," Nicola's wrote on social media.