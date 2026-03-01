Multi-state police chase ends with damaged cruisers, injured officer, one arrest

CINCINNATI — One person is now in custody after a multi-state police chase ended with multiple damaged police cruisers Saturday evening.

Police initiated a traffic stop at Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road at 2:29 p.m. for a vehicle wanted in connection with felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to Norwood Police.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled and traveled through multiple jurisdictions and into Indiana before returning to Ohio.

Upon reentering Ohio, the suspect intentionally struck two Cincinnati Police Department vehicles.

On Lees Creek Road in Harrison, the suspect collided with a second police cruiser, causing it to overturn onto its side.

A third police cruiser then collided with the suspect, causing the suspect to crash into a tree where the suspect's vehicle then caught fire.

One CPD officer was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as Iesha Harris, was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police said possible charges are pending.