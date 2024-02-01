New upscale restaurant, adjoining lounge to open Friday at Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is set to open its doors Friday at Court Street Plaza.

Court Street Kitchen, which is being helmed by restaurateur Braheam Shteiwi, is celebrating its grand opening at 4 p.m.

The restaurant's menu focuses on New American fare, highlighting steak and seafood — but guests can also indulge in a classic hamburger as well. The menu boasts multiple starters, salads and soups to enjoy alongside main courses such as rib eye, branzino, chicken cassoulet and more.

Food can be paired with Court Street Kitchen's signature cocktails or large variety of beer and wine, as well.

Shteiwi, who also serves as the restaurant's chef, said he wanted Court Street Kitchen to be an "affordable option for patrons without sacrificing the upscale dining vibe."

He also said he was intentional about working with as many local vendors, such as Cincinnati Wood Collaborative and Orange Chair, as possible when designing Court Street Kitchen, which features exposed brick, brass detailing and white wood among its interior design.

"We feel like there has been a need in the Downtown Cincinnati market for more places where you can go for a date night, an evening out with the guys or get a good family meal at a more approachable price point," Shteiwi said. "We believe Court Street Kitchen is going to be a place that helps fill that gap and we're incredibly excited to be able to provide that option to a wide range of customers."

Outside of Court Street Kitchen's dining room and bar, the restaurant also features its own lounge, VII.

VII has its own dedicated bar supplemented by dim lighting and a DJ booth. The lounge opens daily at 6 p.m. to serve as a place to hang out before or after dinner, grab a drink with friends or even watch sports.

Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC said their goal has been to "create a lively destination" at Court Street Plaza, whether that be with dining options or events.

"We recognized an opportunity for a slightly different take on the indoor food hall concept, curating a plaza with different cuisines and price points to reach a broader audience," Gunnels said. "Court Street Kitchen brings a welcoming concept and atmosphere that will accommodate a variety of patrons, from those looking to grab a drink after work to those planning a nice night out downtown."

Court Street Kitchen, which will be open Tuesday through Sunday, joins the likes of Mid-City Restaurant, Onolocious Hawaii and Avril Bleh. Pata Roja Taqueria and Daruma, a Japanese convenience, are expected to open soon at the plaza, as well.