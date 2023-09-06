Man behind Kaze, Embers, Sen and Kiki brings 'unique' Japanese convenience store to Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — The co-owner of popular College Hill restaurant Kiki and Findlay Market fish and seafood butcher shop, Sen, is opening a new Japanese convenience store in the Court Street Plaza.

Hideki Harada just signed the lease for the small spot at 32 East Court Street, a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) said in a press release.

Harada plans to open "Daruma" later this fall. It will carry an assortment of authentic Japanese household staples like soy sauce and miso to snacks and candy, as well as a variety of grab-and-go items like sushi rolls, bento boxes, onigirl and even beer and sake to go. 3CDC said the store will also have a hot water dispenser for tea and instant cup noodles.

Harada has been living in Cincinnati since he was a child. He grew up to become a sushi chef and helped open Embers, the popular Kenwood restaurant. After spending four years in Japan honing his craft, he helped open Kaze in Over-The-Rhine before opening Kiki on his own.

Harada's goal with his latest business venture is to bring something "unique but familiar" to the Cincinnati community.

"So much about the city has changed since Kaze opened,” said Harada. “Both Downtown Cincinnati and OTR have developed a lot of good energy over the last several years. Court Street has become such an inviting, walkable area – perfect for this type of concept.”

Harada added that the new convenience store will also feature a small outdoor patio where people can sit and enjoy lunch while overlooking the plaza.

“Court Street Plaza has continued to grow into more of a dining destination for locals, visitors and business people alike, and we’ve worked really hard to bring a diverse range of food and beverage options to patrons,” said Lindzie Gunnels, commercial leasing manager with 3CDC. “Daruma will not only expand the selection of lunch choices, but add the convenience factor of high-quality, ready-made lunches and other authentic Japanese items for folks on the go."