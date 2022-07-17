CINCINNATI — July 17 marks National Ice Cream Day which means it's the perfect excuse for you to go out and about and get a scoop or two of some creamy, delicious ice cream. Here are the top nine ice cream shops around the Tri-State you should head to for a much deserved cone or sundae:

Graeter's

Though you can buy pints of it nationwide, there's something about Graeter's that makes it feel like your local ice cream joint. A mainstay in the Queen City, Graeter's is sure to have a location near you. Whether you're going for a scoop of black raspberry chip in a waffle cone, a buckeye blitz milkshake or any of their other flavors, Graeter's is sure to be a yummy choice on National Ice Cream Day.

Zip Dip

Serving up traditional soft-serve, the west side's Zip Dip is a classic ice cream shop. The small window-serve shop has been making creative cones, sundaes and more since 1950. Though it doesn't have an indoor shop to enjoy your ice cream in, there is outdoor seating surrounding the shop or you can take your ice cream for the road.

Milk Jar

Specializing in Thai rolled ice cream, Milk Jar is known for serving up some crazy ice cream concoctions. There's over 10 flavors to choose from and over 40 different topping choices to really deck out your sweet treat. Some of the flavors include Unicorn Poop (Fruity Pebbles, Caramel and Vanilla), Monkey Business (Banana with Nutella), Lets Date (Strawberry and Banana with Vanilla or Matcha) and Banana Pudding (Nilla Wafer with Vanilla), and topping options range between types of cereal, candy, cookies and nuts, fruits and drizzles.

Hello Honey

Crafting original flavors from scratch, Hello Honey is sure to have a variety of ice cream flavors for you to choose from whether it be seasonal or classic, including honey vanilla, brownie fudge, espresso chocolate chip and more. The shop also has some more adventurous flavors like lemon poppy seed cardamom, sweet corn honey pecan and charcoal black sesame. Other than its ice cream, Hello Honey offers made-from-scratch desserts that you can munch on instead, or even alongside, your ice cream.

Aglamesis Bro's

Getting as classic as classic can get, Aglamesis Bro's has been scooping ice cream in the Queen City since 1908. With classic flavors like mint chocolate chip, butter pecan and double chocolate chip, the authentic ice cream parlor has something for everyone. The ice cream shop is also have a National Ice Cream Day celebration at both its Oakley and Montgomery locations as well where customers can participate in scooping contests and more.

Simply Rolled Ice Cream

Rolled with love, as the shop's website says, Simply Rolled Ice Cream is a summer favorite in OTR, and it's the perfect place for you to pick up some yummy treats and head to Washington Park. Customers can choose from signature rolls like Matcha Berry (Matcha base, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and sweetened condensed milk) and Buckeye Madness (Vanilla base, homemade buckeyes, peanut butter sauce and hot fudge) or they can build their own from base flavors, which include cotton candy, brownie batter, Thai tea, coconut ash and more. The shop also has other specialty treats like edible cookie dough and a cotton candy burrito.

Pendleton Parlor: Ice Cream & Cookie Dough

Offering a full, traditional creamy whip menu Pendleton Parlor — or any of Parlor Ice Cream's other three locations — has both "old school" and "top shelf" flavors. The shop also has an array of sundaes, shakes and malts, edible cookie dough and an espresso bar. The parlor's website says it aims to "make your experience memorable," and it's sure to do so with its creamy ice cream as well as the unique art and memorabilia that lines the walls in each parlor.

Piper's Ice Cream Bar

With over 70 flavors and 60,000 possible blends, Piper's Ice Cream Bar is sure to have something you'll enjoy. You can get vanilla, chocolate and twist (of course), but you can also make custom blends by starting with vanilla or chocolate and then choosing one to three additional flavors to blend it with. The ice cream bar also makes its own waffle cones, but you can opt for cake cones, sugar cones, a waffle bowl or a normal dish if you'd prefer those. Other than its ice cream creations, you can also get craft sodas, artisan coffees and alcoholic frozen treats, cocktails and more.

Sprinkles Creamy Whip

In the heart of the west side, Sprinkles Creamy Whip offers 21 flavors of premium soft serve ice cream. Customers can enjoy the flavors on a cone, in cake bowl sundaes or as a shake or malt. The shop also offers specialties like the Purple People Eater, Dinosaur Egg Cup or a Monster Face, which makes the stop perfect for the kids. Other than its classic soft serve, you can also enjoy treats such as the donut ice cream sandwich, nerd slushies or dole cups.