Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another weekend is here which means its time to start planning what to do with your family and friends. This weekend — like practically every other weekend in summer — is filled with lots to do and choose from. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Bacon, Bourbon, Brew Festival

Newport's offering bacon, bourbon and ice cold beer all in one spot this weekend. What more could you need? The weekend-long event will also have free entertainment, food vendors and activities like bourbon tastings, trivia, rides and games. Some of the food vendors at the festival include Tickle Pickle, Sweet Jazz Treats, Buffalo's best, Wild Side Experience and Graeter's Ice Cream. The event is free to enter for all of those interested.

WHAT: Bacon, Bourbon, Brew Festival

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071

Summer Fair at Vinoklet Winery

Featuring live music, a craft show, food and more, Vinoklet Winery is hosting its annual Summer Fair this weekend. The event will have live music from Whiskey Daze from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and music from Eden from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Other than the music, attendees can enjoy a craft show from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be wine and beer offered, as well as a food booth with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and more. The winery recommends you bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit at the hillside amphitheater between the vineyards.

For those that are interested, admission is $5.

WHAT: Summer Fair at Vinoklet Winery

WHEN: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45242

Summer Food Fest

Summer Food Fest is bringing street food, music and festival games to Coney Island this weekend. The two-day event will offer a variety of food options, including summer salads from Dewey's Pizza, chicken tenders, hot dogs, hamburgers, crepes, jalapeno poppers, s'mores lollipops, kabobs and more. In terms of entertainment, attendees can enjoy face painting, cornhole, giant Jenga, relay races, balloon art and much more.

For those interested, tickets are $25 with fees and can be purchased here. Children 10 and under enter for free.

WHAT: Summer Food Fest

WHEN: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

National Ice Cream Day Celebration

Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day, which means its only right you go out and enjoy a scoop or two. Luckily, Aglamesis is here with an all-day ice cream celebration. At both its Oakley and Montgomery locations, the ice cream shop will reveal its second National Ice Cream Day poster, host raffles, scoop contests, ice cream eating challenges and more. Attendees can even snag a limited edition poster while they enjoy the festivities. Also, the Oakley location will be serving free scoops of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHAT: National Ice Cream Day Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream and Candy Co., 3046 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209 OR 9899 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Southern Ohio Summer Market & Pinata Party

Hillsboro is bringing you an opportunity to shop from local crafters, artisans and bakers at the Southern Ohio Summer Market on Sunday. The market will include food trucks, home decor, candles, soaps, crocheted items, jewelry and much more. For kids, the event will also have a pinata party at 2 p.m. For those that are interested in attending, admission is $1 and tickets can be bought here.

WHAT: Southern Ohio Summer Market & Pinata Party

WHEN: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Barn at Hidden Ridge, 6312 Fair Ridge Road, Hillsboro, OH 45133

BrewDog Rooftop Yoga

Who doesn't want to enjoy a nice relaxing workout on a Sunday morning? Well, BrewDog is here to fulfill that need with its Rooftop Yoga class Sunday. All yoga skill levels are welcome as a BrewDog's own Tara leads the class in an hour-long yoga session. The class costs $15 per person, but it also comes with a free beer to enjoy after the class is finished.

For those interested in finding their inner peace while working up a sweat at BrewDog, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: BrewDog Rooftop Yoga

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: BrewDog Cincinnati, 316 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45202

City Flea

Hosting its July edition, City Flea is back at Washington Park on Saturday. The market, which began in 2011, will see dozens of vendors, artists, crafters and more selling goods. As the flea market's website says, "The Flea is a place to keep your dollars local, support small business and experience your city in a unique and engaging way." The market is sure to every something for everyone, with everything from vintage dealers to artisan pizza makers being present.

WHAT: City Flea

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Ohio Challenge

Bringing hot air balloons to the skies of Middletown, The Ohio Challenge will be showcasing over 30 colorful hot air balloons, which will have skilled balloon pilots competing and performing aerial challenges. The event will also feature a laser light show, fireworks, skydiving performances and more. Other than the entertainment in the air, there will also be rides, a classic car show, tethered balloon rides, arts and crafts, balloon glow evening and other live entertainment.

For more information about the event and the full entertainment schedule, click here.

WHAT: The Ohio Challenge

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Smith Park, 591 Tytus Ave., Middletown, OH 45042

The Burlington Antique Show

Featuring more than 200 antique dealers, the Burlington Antique Show is coming to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The antique show, which is celebrating 41 years, has happened the third Sunday of every month since April and it runs until October. Early bird buying takes place from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and costs $6 per person to enter. Otherwise, the antique show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. costs $4 per person, with kids 12 and under entering for free.

WHAT: Burlington Antique Show

WHEN: Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, KY 41005