Hop into the Krohn Conservatory to see some furry friends during Bunnies & Blooms

CINCINNATI — It’s hopping at the Krohn Conservatory!

Bunnies & Blooms is the newest exhibit at the conservatory in Eden Park, and it’s off to a jumping good start.

“We’ve designed an exhibit featuring rabbits, bunnies. They’re always associated with gardens and they’re very popular in children’s books that have little adventures going on," said Krohn Conservatory Assistant Manager Mark House.

House, who grew up with a bunny he loved taking care of, said they wanted to attract more children to the conservatory and thought bunnies would do the trick.

“We just wanted to create something that was fun, a good experience and it’s actually working. There are children that come in here and see the rabbits and their eyes light up. It makes them happy,” House said.

Bunnies & Blooms continues at the botanical gardens. It's a new exhibit featuring four bunnies. They will be at the conservatory everyday until March 12. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/VVaJIlT0dh — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) February 12, 2023

It’s also an educational experience. They’re partnering with the Hamilton County Library to read children’s books featuring bunnies and their adventures a couple days a week.

“There’s a lot of children’s books featuring bunnies, and now we are providing an opportunity to see real ones,” House said.

House said the out-of-the-box idea is attracting more children and guests just like they hoped.

A local breeder is providing Holland Lops bunnies to the conservatory, which are miniature rabbits that weigh less than 5 pounds. He said there will always be at least four Holland Lop bunnies in the exhibit at all times.

The bunnies will be on display everyday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can’t touch the bunnies everyday, but there are scheduled petting hours. Reach out to the Krohn Conservatory for more information.

From Feb. 18-19, there will be an all-day rabbit scavenger hunt and hidden throughout the conservatory will be several bunnies and one carrot.

The Krohn Conservatory is also hosting Bagels and Bunnies on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, and you will need to register for this event.

The bunnies will be at the conservatory until March 12, and the exhibit is included in a normal admission ticket.