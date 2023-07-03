I wasn't a Taylor Swift fan before she came to Cincinnati. I am now. Here's what the hype is all about.

CINCINNATI — I am not a "Swiftie." I don't own Taylor Swift albums, nor study her lyrics, nor know the "easter eggs" she apparently drops to fans in interviews. I just know the songs I hear on the radio.

For months now all I heard was, "you've got to go to the concert! It's magical!" Usually followed up by, "It's life changing!" I was skeptical at best.

So when I had the chance to go to Saturday's concert at Paycor Stadium, I didn't hesitate. We had been reporting for days (weeks) on the hype. My nieces were overwhelmed at the idea of being in Swift's airspace. I wanted to know why. I wanted to see the spectacle.

First, let's just start with this: Her fans are incredible. My co-anchor and I were broadcasting live prior to Friday's concert and got to witness "Swiftinnati" in full swing. Lines stretched for several city blocks just to buy merchandise. Virtually every person dressed in one of Swift's "Eras" (or themes from songs on her albums). It was like Halloween but in homage to one person's catalog of music. It was impressive.

Little kids to middle-aged mamas were dressed to the nines in sparkles and fishnets of all kinds. The number 13 was painted on hands, faces and who-knows-where-else (Taylor's favorite number is 13).

When I tell you that Taylor Swift's fans are devoted, it is an understatement of gigantic proportions. I watched in awe during the concert as they, in hero-worship style, sang every word, screamed and cried whenever she even turned her body in their direction. They are, in the best way possible, fanatics.

What they (and I) witnessed was 3.5 hours of a Broadway musical. It was a multi-media extravaganza starring Taylor Swift.

Minus a few minutes to change outfits, she was on stage the entire time singing, dancing, mugging it up with the crowd. The visuals were stunning and made for an immersive experience. The gigantic (I mean HUGE) video board made it so everyone -- even in tippy top of the top deck -- could see Swift. I simply can't imagine how she does that rigorous of a show two nights in a row (three in some cities). It was truly a delight to watch.

Were there some songs I didn't know? Yep. For sure. But that was okay. Watching the crowd at those moments was equally entertaining.

My friend asked me at one point, "Do you think we will ever see anything like this in our lifetimes?"

I knew what she meant: The adoration, the showmanship, the "bigness" of it.

Michael Jackson is the only performer I remember being so gigantic. I'm sure the Beatles and Elvis garnered this type of fandom too.

More than just what it meant for the experience, Taylor Swift brought this city to LIFE this weekend.

A financial bonanza for our region, the money these folks spent in our city was virtually unheard of. We checked hotels for Friday night and almost all of the rooms were sold out. The few random ones available were going for $1,000 or more for the same room you would have a hard time spending $100 a night on. Restaurants were full. People were listing their houses and apartments for thousands of dollars on home rental websites.

Mix in the red hot Reds as well as Major League Soccer's #1 team, FC Cincinnati and people poured in, not just from the suburbs, but other cities and states, and I can't imagine any of them left disappointed in our town. Cincinnati was named the number 1 destination for Fourth of July weekend, according to AirBnb.

What I walked away with was the feeling of a great time. It was a great show! Sincerely. Taylor Swift is an entertainer, performer, an actress, not to mention songwriter, singer and chart-topper. It engaged you from the word go.

Am I now a Swiftie now? No. Was it magical and life-altering? No. (Well, some of the visuals had a magical quality to them) But I can now openly admit that I am a fan of Taylor Swift in totality. She is so incredibly impressive. Her concert is impressive. In her song, "The Man" she laments that, if she were a man everything she did would be celebrated. Every date and dollar earned. In my book, she is The Man.