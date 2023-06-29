Cincinnati tops Airbnb's Fourth of July weekend destination thanks to Taylor Swift concerts

CINCINNATI — It's gonna be a busy weekend in Cincinnati.

Airbnb announced this week that the Queen City is its top destination in the world during Fourth of July weekend. Cincinnati beat out Niagara Falls, Mykonos, the Amalfi Coast and more vacation destinations due mostly to the arrival of superstar Taylor Swift.

The "Karma" singer's two concerts at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday appear to be bringing in Swifties from across the nation. The Cincinnati Regional Chamber is projecting the Eras Tour stop will have a direct economic impact of $48 million with fans eating, drinking and staying in the Tri-State.

A quick search on Airbnb's website shows some hosts charging more than $1,000 a night in the Cincinnati area. Many hotels are also fully booked, with the few available charging around $500 a night.

The high demand means a city a bit further down the Ohio River is also seeing a massive boost. The No. 2 destination on Airbnb is Louisville, Ky. The Louisville area has significantly more Airbnbs and hotels available but comes with the hour and a half drive to and from Paycor Stadium.

Of course, Taylor Swift's visit isn't the only thing happening in the Tri-State. There are plenty of Fourth of July events taking place this weekend, as well as Reds and FC Cincinnati games. AAA reports a record number of drivers across the country this holiday weekend, and CVG is expecting more than 350,000 passengers to travel through the area from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 9.

If you don't have plans, we might recommend not going downtown unless necessary.

