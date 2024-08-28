Watch Now
Cincinnati native Nikki Glaser announced as Golden Globes host

Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
Nikki Glaser poses backstage during night two of the Television Academy's 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Nikki Glaser has been tapped for her next major role — hosting the Golden Globes.

The Cincinnati native announced on social media Wednesday she'll host the live awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the (Golden Globes)! It's one of my favorite nights of television and I'll give you one promise now: my globes will be golden," Glaser said.

Born in Cincinnati, Glaser lived in St. Louis for much of her childhood — and still does today.

While performing since the age of 18, the 40-year-old recently went viral for her appearance on "The Roast of Tom Brady," which aired live on Netflix earlier this year. She was also nominated for a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for "Someday You'll Die," her stand-up special on HBO.

Glaser will also appear alongside one Cincinnati favorite, former Bengals Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, on the upcoming Travis Kelce-hosted game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" The show is a spinoff of the iconic "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for the series.

