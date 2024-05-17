Are you smarter than Ochocinco? Chad Johnson to appear on Travis Kelce-hosted game show

LOS ANGELES — Are you smarter than Ochocinco? What about comedian Nikki Glaser?

Both the former Bengal and Cincinnati native are listed as guests on the Travis Kelce-hosted game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" The spin-off of the iconic show "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" will ask adult contestants and a classroom filled with celebs elementary-level questions for the chance of $100,000.

Celebrities listed on the show's IMDb page include Johnson, Glaser, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent.

Contestants and celebs will be given 11 questions on a range of topics. The contestants can get the celebs' help or "cheat" off of them until they get to the final question, which will be at a sixth-grade level. There they will select one celeb to discuss the answer with before locking it in for the grand prize.

UC grad Kelce will host all 20 episodes ordered by Prime Video. It's his first official hosting gig, though he and his brother host their own podcast, "New Heights," and he joined the list of pro athletes to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.

"The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining," Kelce said in a release from Prime Video. "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for the series.