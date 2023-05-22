Cincinnati Art Museum celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with self-guided tour of Asian, Pacific Islander art

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Art Museum is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May by putting together a self-guided tour focusing on AAPI artists.

Visitors can use this self-guided tour document to find the artwork currently on display. The museum has included links below some of the featured works that go directly to an educational YouTube video about the artists and their work.

Included in the galleries are paintings, stoneware and painted glass. Because many of the pieces are light-sensitive, the museum rotates them in and out of the galleries.

The artwork not currently on display can be found here or on the museum’s blog.

General admission to the Cincinnati Art Museum is always free, but exhibition fees vary. It is open every day except Monday.

