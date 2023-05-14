Asian Food Fest hits record-breaking attendance in 2023

CINCINNATI — Nearly 100,000 people attended the 2023 Asian Food Fest, setting a new record in its twelfth year of operation.

According to event organizers, the estimated number of attendees at the event, held April 29-30 on Court Street Plaza downtown, stands at 98,920.

“It was such a joy to see our community come together at Asian Food Fest to celebrate and learn about Asian food & culture! What a way to kick off the start of May’s AAPI Heritage Month!” says Sam Burke, Marketing & Social Media Coordinator at Asian Food Fest. “We are thrilled to have had such phenomenal support through rain or shine from our Cincinnati community, who helped us make this year’s Asian Food Fest the biggest and best one yet!”

In addition to all the food, attendees had the opportunity to experience a variety of Asian cultural activities and performances. Interactive sessions like dumpling folding lessons, Asian calligraphy demonstrations, and Asian inspired arts and crafts like lantern workshops and Sand Rangoli art activities were offered.

More than 16 different local groups (100+ performers) and 10 local AAPI DJs took to the stage and showcased their Asian traditional and inspired performances. These performances ranged from Chinese & Filipino Cultural Dances, a Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Party, comedians and a karaoke contest, organizers said.

“Cincinnati continues to embrace this unique event,” says Brad Mason, Marketing Manager for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Throughout the weekend we saw attendees from across the Cincinnati region and beyond come together to celebrate Asian culture and indulge in some absolutely amazing food. It was a phenomenal kickoff to the festival season in Cincinnati.”

A full economic impact of the event won’t be available for several months. Asian Food Fest organizers are working with local officials, organizations, and businesses to gather data on the event.

If you attended Asian Food Fest, the public is invited to participate in a survey that will help determine the event’s full impact.

