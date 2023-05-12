May 12 proclaimed 'Asianati Day' by Hamilton County Commissioners

CINCINNATI — Friday, May 12 is now "Asianati Day" in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Commissioners honored the Cincinnati nonprofit Thursday with the proclamation in honor of their work during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is observed in May.

Since its start, Asianati has introduced the public to Asian restaurants and businesses, raised money for Asian-American business owners whose shop was destroyed in a shooting and created authentic experiences like the Asianati Night Market during BLINK and Hanami Picnic in Ault Park.

"We would like to thank the Board of County Commissioners, especially Alicia Reese, for giving us this special honor,” Koji Sado, co-founder of Asianati, said in a release. "The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County have really embraced us over these past years and we look forward to continuing our mission of promoting and celebrating Asian culture in Cincinnati through experiences and our stories.”

To celebrate Asianati Day, boba tea shops in the area are serving special Asianati boba teas on May 12. Proceeds will go to the Bearcat Pantry Support Fund. Asianati Day boba teas will be sold at Boba Cha in Over-the-Rhine, Tea N Bowl in Clifton, Tiger Sugar in West Chester, and all locations of Qlicious, Milk Jar and Fusabowl.

To learn more about Asianati, click here.

