3 chefs in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky named finalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

CINCINNATI — Three chefs in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky areas have been named finalists in the 2026 James Beard Awards.

The annual awards recognize the best of the best in the restaurant industry, honoring regional best chefs, best bar professionals, new restaurants and more.

Sarah Dworak and Jeffery Harris have been named finalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes" category, which showcases chefs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. David Willocks was named a finalist in the "Best Chef: Southeast" category, which includes Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Harris had previously been honored by the James Beard Awards, being named a semifinalist for the same category in 2024 and a nominee for "Best New Restaurant" in 2023.

Nolia, located in Over-the-Rhine at the corner of Clay and 14th streets, offers Harris' take on classic Southern flavors and dishes inspired by his upbringing in New Orleans. The restaurant's menu changes seasonally, with recent options including goat gnocchi with mustard greens and sweet potatoes and skillet cornbread, to name a few.

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The restaurant celebrated Harris' finalist honor on social media, saying, "This incredible honor is a testament to the dedication, passion and flavor Jeff puts into every single dish, bringing the heart of New Orleans to the soul of Cincinnati."

Dworak, who was a first-time semifinalist and now a first-time finalist, owns and operates Sudova, an Eastern European dining spot that opened on Court Street in downtown Cincinnati in 2024. Dworak told us Sudova celebrates her heritage, offering Eastern European staples like cod pelmeni, latkes, rye varenyky and more.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are James Beard 2026 finalists," the restaurant wrote on social media. " ... Excited does not even begin to describe the feeling. Thank you to everyone who has dined with us, shared stories and supported us."

Willocks is also a first-time semifinalist and finalist. The chef owns and operates The Baker's Table in Newport with his wife, Wendy Braun. A more unique fine dining experience, The Baker's Table offers a six-course tasting menu that rotates each month. The restaurant prides itself on using local and regional farmers and producers for produce, meat, grains and more.

The Baker's Table also posted to social media, celebrating the finalist honor and congratulating both Sudova and Nolia.

Dworak, Harris and Willocks were three of five total semifinalists named from the Tri-State.

Hideki Harada, who owns Kiki, an izakaya and sushi bar in Clifton's Gaslight district, was also named a semifinalist for "Best Chef: Great Lakes." Harada also received that honor in 2023.

Mike Stankovich was also recognized as a semifinalist for "Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service." Stankovich runs Longfellow, a bar located a block away from Nolia at the corner of Clay and 13th streets in OTR. Stankovich was also a nominee for the same category in last year's James Beard Awards.

The 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, June 15, in Chicago.