4 chefs, 1 bar owner in Cincinnati, Newport named 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists

CINCINNATI — Several restaurant industry professionals in Cincinnati and Newport have been recognized as semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards.

The annual awards recognize the best of the best in the restaurant industry, honoring regional best chefs, best bar professionals, new restaurants and more.

In the Tri-State, four chefs were honored, as well as a bar owner from Over-the-Rhine.

Hideki Harada, Sarah Dworak and Jeffery Harris are all semifinalists for the "Best Chefs: Great Lakes" category, David Willocks was named in the "Best Chef: Southeast" category and Mike Stankovich was named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service" category.

Harada owns and operates Kiki, an izakaya and sushi bar located in Clifton's Gaslight district. Outside of sushi, Kiki has ramen, bao buns, skewers and more. Harada was also previously named a semifinalist for the same category in 2023.

Harris has also previously been honored by the James Beard Awards. The Nolia owner was recognized as a semifinalist for "Best Chef: Great Lakes" in 2024 and Nolia was a nominee for "Best New Restaurant" in 2023.

Nolia, located in Over-the-Rhine at the corner of Clay and 13th streets, showcases Harris' take on classic southern flavors and dishes inspired by his upbringing in New Orleans. Menu items change seasonally, with some recent winter options including goat gnocchi with mustard greens and sweet potatoes and skillet cornbread, to name a few.

Both Dworak and Willocks are first-time semifinalists.

Dworak owns and operates Sudova, an Eastern European dining spot that opened in 2024 on Court Street in downtown Cincinnati. Sudova celebrates Dworak's heritage, offering Eastern European staples like cod pelmeni, latkes, rye varenyky and more.

"Truly no words can express our gratitude and excitement," the restaurant wrote on social media.

Willocks owns and operates The Baker's Table in Newport with his wife, Wendy Braun. The Baker's Table is a bit unlike your typical fine dining restaurant, instead offering a six-course tasting menu that rotates each month. The Baker's Table prides itself on using local and regional farmers and producers for produce, meats, grains and more.

Lastly, Stankovich has once again been named a semifinalist for the "Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service" category after he was a nominee for the same category last year.

Stanovich runs Longfellow, a bar located a block away from Nolia at the corner of Clay and 13th streets. The bar, which opened in 2017, is cozy and features a classic horseshoe bar, offering guests classic cocktails, as well as affordable beer beloved by the average dive bar patron. There's also a small rotating menu of bar snacks.

The bar was previously recognized by USA Today on its "Best Bars in America in 2024" list.

The James Beard Awards will be announcing the finalists for the categories on Tuesday, March 31, ahead of the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 15, in Chicago.