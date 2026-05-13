New bakery The Roll offers scratch-made cinnamon rolls in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A new bakery in Over-the-Rhine is showcasing the sticky, sweet deliciousness of cinnamon rolls.

The Roll opened Saturday, May 9, at 1426 Race Street, which is about half a block away from Washington Park. The bakery is owned and operated by mother-and-son duo Ramy Mahmud and Yanitza Linares.

Mahmud is leading day-to-day operations at The Roll, while his mother, a professional baker with more than 15 years of experience, will create the daily pastries.

Inside The Roll, guests will also get a front-row seat to Linares' baking and preparation process as the cinnamon rolls are made right in the OTR store.

The Roll will offer cinnamon rolls in a variety of flavors, including cream cheese, pistachio, chocolate ganache, salted caramel and many more. Every day, The Roll will have a select number of cinnamon rolls available until they're sold out.

Outside of cinnamon rolls, The Roll will offer coffee, matcha, lemonade and more drinks.

“I love this neighborhood — the energy and the people — and there hasn’t been a bakery nearby offering this kind of elevated cinnamon roll experience,” Mahmud said. “Getting to build this together with my mother makes it even more meaningful, and we’re eager to share what we’ve been working on.”

Christy Samad, EVP of civic and commercial space activations for 3CDC, said The Roll is a perfect addition to OTR, especially with its proximity to Washington Park and other restaurants and bars like Mellotone, Losanti and Colette.

"The addition brings greater diversity to the local food scene and offers residents and downtown employees another great place to start their day," Samad said.

The Roll is opening seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they're sold out.

To follow along with The Roll, click here.