Elly De La Cruz teaming up with United Dairy Farmers for exclusive ice cream flavor

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati powerhouses are teaming up for something fun and delicious — ice cream.

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz and United Dairy Farmers are collaborating on an exclusive Homemade Brand ice cream flavor, "Dulce De La Cruz."

The new ice cream flavor is a rich caramel ice cream inspired by De La Cruz's favorite flavor, with swirls of caramel sauce throughout, according to UDF. The flavor will debut at UDF stores Monday, May 18, but it'll only be available for a limited time.

“I’m excited to partner with UDF to bring one of my favorite flavors to fans, and Dulce De La Cruz is all about sharing something I love with the city and the people who support me every day,” De La Cruz said in a press release. “I can’t wait for Reds fans to enjoy this flavor all season long.”

Outside of the new ice cream flavor, UDF and "La Cocoa" are also releasing the "#44 Shake" to pay homage to his jersey number. The shake includes the Dulce De La Cruz ice cream, toasted coconut and even more caramel sauce, according to UDF.

Michael Ahmed, CEO of UDF, said the collaboration with De La Cruz is setting up an "unforgettable summer."

"Working with Elly De La Cruz is an exciting way for us to celebrate one of Cincinnati’s brightest stars while creating memorable experiences for our customers," Ahmed said in a press release.

The memorable experiences will also span all summer long with several other deals and treats throughout the year. Here's what UDF said customers should expect:



Elly De La Cruz Iced Cookie — A UDF-exclusive iced sugar cookie featuring De La Cruz's likeness will be available in stores, while supplies last

Elly Steals Third Promotion — Customers can score a double and steal third just like Elly. If they purchase any two cold, bottled beverages, they'll get a third beverage free, now through December 2026

44 Cent Fountain Drinks — For a limited time, in honor of De La Cruz's jersey number, customers who mix and match select standard candy bars, 2 for $4, or king-size candy bars, 2 for $6, can also score any size fountain drink for just 44 cents through June 30

Dulce De La Cruz Ice Cream at local grocery retailers — Later this summer, pints and tubs of Dulce De La Cruz will be available at Kroger, Dorothy Lane Market and UDF retail locations

Cincinnati Reds merchandise available in UDF stores — Fans can purchase official Cincinnati Reds merchandise, including Elly De La Cruz t-shirts, in select UDF retail locations, while supplies last

As part of the collaboration, UDF is also sponsoring De La Cruz's Club 44, which is the 24-year-old's program where he works with local community organizations to improve the lives of youth in the community through the Cincinnati Reds and the game of baseball. Club 44 allows local families to experience batting practice, meet Reds players and more.

You can click here to find the nearest UDF location to you.