Ben Stiller posts thanks to Wilmington for support during filming of new movie

WILMINGTON, Ohio — In a Clinton County town of just over 12,000 people, one of those people — at least temporarily — was Ben Stiller.

Stiller was in Wilmington, Ohio filming a new movie, "Nutcrackers," according to the Journal-News.

An IMDB profile for the movie describes it as a comedy-drama that "draws inspiration from actual events." Stiller stars in it alongside Linda Cardellini, of Dead to Me and Scooby Doo fame. It's being directed by David Gordon Green and written by Leland Douglas.

Stiller took to X (Twitter) on January 11 to thank Wilmington residents for being kind and generous to him and other cast and crew members while filming was going on.

Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous. Loved filming here!

“Nutcrackers” marks Stiller’s first film lead role in six years. He most recently directed and executive produced the first season of Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a workplace drama which won two Emmys in 2023.

The release date for Nutcrackers has not been announced yet.