CMA Awards: Northern Kentucky native Carly Pearce wins for 'Musical Event of the Year'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carly Pearce is adding more hardware to her trophy shelf!

The Northern Kentucky native was nominated in five categories at the Country Music Association Awards, taking home the award for Musical Event of the Year for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," her song with Ashley McBryde.

Musical Event of the Year honors the best collaboration of two or more country artists. Pearce also won the award in 2020 for her song, "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice. She also won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021.

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" was also nominated for Video, Song and Single of the Year.

The was on Pearce's album, "29: Written in Stone," a continuation of her 2021 extended play inspired by her divorce and the death of her former producer.

Also on the album is the song "Dear Miss Loretta," a tribute to the Kentucky country star that inspired so many. Lynn died Oct. 4 at the age of 90, and Pearce sang the song during Wednesday's award show.

The Taylor Mill native also won awards for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year, once again for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year.

