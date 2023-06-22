'Reminds me of Pete Rose': Longtime Reds fans excited about future after 11 straight wins

CINCINNATI — The hype train surrounding the Cincinnati Reds' meteoric rise to the top of the NL Central on the back of an 11-game winning streak had longtime fans leaving the stadium Wednesday with high hopes.

Jim Thomas has been a fan of the team since 1948.

"We had a similar team back in the 70s," Thomas said. "They won a couple World Series. That's what it's all about."

Bill Linville, a 90-year-old fan who's been cheering on Cincinnati since 1938, said the good times would come to an end eventually, but he still had high hopes.

"Well the streak has got to be broken sometime. Maybe we can start another one," Linville said. "It's just the energy they put into the team. Reminds me of Pete Rose. He was a hustler."

The old guard said they hoped the excitement would bring a new generation of fans to the ballpark. Andrew Lora, for example, came to Wednesday's game with his mom from Texas.

"I like the Reds," Lora said. "They're really good. They won and they'll definitely win again."

He's not the only one piling into Great American Ball Park for a Wednesday afternoon. Average attendance has risen by an average of roughly 2,000 people per game over 2022 despite the team recording the lowest attendance in GABP history in April.

Many fans have been first-timers, like the three kids of the Crook family.

"It's very fun," said Connor Crook alongside his young brother and sister. "We were very excited when they got their 11th strikeout."

While many fans are just enjoying the ride and keeping expectations low, Jim Thomas called for a World Series.

"Between the Reds and the Yankees," he said. "So that's why I'm anticipating. What do you think about that?"

The Reds will seek to extend their win streak to 12 as the Atlanta Braves come to Cincinnati Friday.