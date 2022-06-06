Hamilton celebrates second Pride festival with march through downtown

HAMILTON — To celebrate its second modern Pride festival, Hamilton Pride organizers changed the "parade" to a "march" through downtown to symbolize the activism that inspired the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

"I whole-heartedly believe pride events throughout the state save our kids lives," said Taylor Stone-Welch, Hamilton Pride co-chair.

The events come as Ohio lawmakers consider several pieces of legislation some consider anti-gay and anti-trans.

"We obviously find it troubling that there are state representatives trying to target communities that really don't need things to be harder on them," Stone-Welch said.

"They really don't need to be bullied by our state representatives through some of these of these laws that are being considered and passed."

Recently, those include a ban on transgender athletes and a proposed ban on teaching LGBTQ topics in schools.

Hamilton's Pride march ended in Marcum Park with a festival and live entertainment all evening, all geared toward families, organizers said.

"So, coming out as a family to an event like this to show your kids and your friends and everyone that you love and support them for who they are, that's powerful and that could really change the trajectory of a teenager's life," said Stone-Welch.

