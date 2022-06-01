Watch
Pride Guide 2022: Some Tri-State communities celebrate Pride for the first time

2018 Cincinnati Pride Parade
David Sorcher
The Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival celebrated its 45th anniversary in downtown Cincinnati on June 23, 2018. The parade makes its way down Vine Street. Photo: David Sorcher
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:19:05-04

CINCINNATI — June is here and communities across the Tri-State have plans to celebrate LGBTQIA+ identities and the ongoing for rights and recognition, in some cases for the first time in-person since 2019. Several communities are holding their first Pride celebrations this year.

Below is a schedule of some of the major events happening this month across our area. You can find more here.

Wednesday, June 1
Inclusive Pride Flag Raising and Block Party - 3:30 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall
Queers with Gears - 6 p.m. at Lil's Bagels

Thursday, June 2
Official Kick-Off to NKY Pride - 5 p.m. at Braxton Brewing (Covington)

Friday, June 3
Pride Night at the Reds - 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ballpark

Saturday, June 4
Hamilton Pride March and Festival - 11:30 a.m. at Marcum Park
Hillsboro PRIDE - 3 p.m. at 201 Diamond Drive

Sunday, June 5
NKY Pride Parade and Festival - Noon at Goebel Park

Saturday, June 11
New Richmond Pride - 11 a.m. at Front Street
Westwood Works Second Saturday: First Pride on the West Side - 5 p.m. - Westwood Town Hall Park

Sunday, June 12
New Richmond Pride - 11 a.m. at Front Street
Madeira Pride Picnic - 11 a.m. at McDonald Commons Park
Lawrenceburg Pride - Noon at Dearborn County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, June 15
Black Wellness Black Wellness is Black Pride: A Town Hall - 6:30 p.m. at e19 Lounge Bar and Discotheque

Saturday, June 18
Cincinnati Black Pride at Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival - Noon at Eden Park
Batesville Pride - 1 p.m. at Batesville Sky Display

Thursday, June 23
Pride Multifaith Celebration - 7 p.m. at Hebrew Union College

Saturday, June 25
Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival - 11 a.m. at Downtown and Sawyer Point Park

Are we missing an event? Let us know and send a note to newsdesk@wcpo.com

Hamilton pride.jpeg
The first in-person Hamilton Pride event was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It included a parade, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

What is Pride?
Pride's roots trace back to a gay bar in New York City, but when it comes to LGBTQIA+ history, Cincinnati has played a leading role.

The first recognized Pride march took place in New York City on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to the Library of Congress. It only took a few years for the movement to reach the Queen City when Cincinnati held its first Pride celebration on Fountain Square in 1973.

You can learn more about Pride history — and issues still facing the LGBTQIA+ community — by watching WCPO's 2021 special "It's About Pride," below.


